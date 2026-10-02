Honda Elevate facelift pre-booking starts: New grille, LED DRLs, connected tail-lights, expected features

The Honda Elevate facelift is currently on sale for pre-bookings ahead of its official launch in India on 6 October. The booking amount for Honda Cars India has been set at ₹21,000, and bookings will be accepted through authorized dealers in the country. Exterior and interior modifications are being applied to the new version of the SUV, which will also likely retain the existing petrol engine.

Honda announced pre-bookings on 1 October and confirmed that India is the first market to get the updated Elevate. The company has also posted some renders of the design modifications. Here is what we know about the Honda Elevate facelift so far.

Honda Elevate facelift has new grille, LED lighting The teaser reveals a new front grille design featuring glossy hexagonal elements. The Honda logo is no longer on the grille but rather on the bonnet. The SUV also has segmented LED DRLs, and the headlamp and fog lamp designs seem pretty much the same. At the rear, the facelift is expected to feature connected LED tail lamps and a revised bumper. Another new alloy wheel design is also anticipated.

View full Image View full Image Honda Elevate facelift.

The teaser also seems to reveal a camera on the left ORVM, indicating that Honda will continue with its LaneWatch camera system, as reported by Autocar India on 1 October. The teaser does not confirm the presence of a 360-degree camera.

Cabin gets a lighter look and ambient lighting Honda has shown limited portions of the updated cabin. The teaser shows a new dashboard with lighter coloured leatherette surfaces and stitching. Other items visible in the amber light include the dashboard and door panels.

The full feature set has yet to be announced by Honda. A 360-degree camera, powered co-driver's seat, rear sunblinds, and ventilated front seats are reported to have been added. These features are all expected until Honda confirms it.

Same 1.5-litre petrol engine expected The 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine is likely to be carried over to the Elevate facelift. It produces 121hp and 145 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox, according to Autocar India.

The Honda 1.5-litre strong-hybrid powertrain that has been given to the City is not expected to appear in the facelifted Elevate.

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Honda Elevate facelift price and launch Honda has yet to reveal the prices for the facelift. According to Autocar India, the current Elevate price ranges from ₹11.81 lakh to ₹16.36 lakh (ex-showroom).