Honda Cars India has raised the prices of the recently launched Elevate compact SUV by a maximum of ₹58,000. This marks the first price hike for the Honda Elevate since its introduction last year, with the new starting price now at ₹11.58 lakh and reaching ₹16.48 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone variant.

These prices are exclusive of ex-showroom, Delhi. The updated prices are now available on the official Honda website. Additionally, the website indicates an extra ₹8,000 for the pearl color option.

The price increase aligns with Honda's decision in December 2023 to raise prices for the new year. This adjustment also signifies the conclusion of the initial pricing period for the Elevate, which originally ranged from ₹11 lakh to ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom). Despite this change, the SUV has experienced a positive reception, surpassing the milestone of 20,000 units sold.

Engine Specifications

The Honda Elevate comes exclusively with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that is configured to generate 119 bhp and 145 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is coupled with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission.

Features

The vehicle comes well-equipped with features, including a 10.25-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional amenities comprise wireless charging, Honda Connect, soft-touch door and dashboard inserts, and a 7-inch TFT digital instrument console.

Moreover, the Honda Elevate is outfitted with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), as well as multi-angle rearview cameras, reverse parking sensors, and other safety features. The SUV is available in four trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX, excluding the base variants.

The Elevate competes with various models such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. Additionally, it will soon encounter competition from the impending Hyundai Creta facelift, scheduled to launch later this month.

