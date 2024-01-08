Honda Elevate gets its first price hike by up to ₹58,000; check details
Honda Cars India has raised the prices of the recently launched Elevate compact SUV by a maximum of ₹58,000, marking its first price hike since its introduction last year.
Honda Cars India has raised the prices of the recently launched Elevate compact SUV by a maximum of ₹58,000. This marks the first price hike for the Honda Elevate since its introduction last year, with the new starting price now at ₹11.58 lakh and reaching ₹16.48 lakh for the top-spec dual-tone variant.