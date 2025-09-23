Honda Elevate GST price cut makes the SUV cheaper by ₹91k, festive discounts add more zing

Honda Elevate GST price cut has made the SUV significantly cheaper by reducing the sticker price up to 91,100.

Mainak Das
Updated23 Sep 2025, 11:35 AM IST
The Honda Elevate GST price cut of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,000 and festive benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.22 lakh have made the SUV significantly affordable.
The Honda Elevate GST price cut of up to ₹91,000 and festive benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh have made the SUV significantly affordable.

Honda Elevate is the only SUV on sale from Honda Cars India. The automaker has reduced the price of the Honda Elevate owing to the reduced tax under the new GST regime. The Honda Elevate GST price cut has made this SUV significantly affordable by slashing the price by up to 91,100. The minimum amount of GST price cut the SUV has received is 42,800.

Honda Elevate GST price cut: Variant-wise details

VariantsPrice before GSTPrice after GSTPrice cut

SV MT

11,91,000

10,99,900

91,100

V MT

12,39,000

11,96,200

42,800

V CVT

13,59,000

13,12,100

46,900

VX MT

14,10,000

13,61,300

48,700

VX CVT

15,30,000

14,77,200

52,800

ZX MT

15,41,000

14,87,800

53,200

ZX MT Black Edition

15,51,000

14,97,500

53,500

ZX MT Ivory

15,51,000

14,97,500

53,500

ZX CVT

16,63,000

16,05,600

57,400

ZX CVT Black Edition

16,73,000

16,15,300

57,700

ZX CVT Ivory

16,73,000

16,15,300

57,700

ZX CVT Dual Tone

16,83,000

16,24,900

58,100

ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory

16,93,000

16,34,600

58,400

With the GST price cut effective from September 22, the Honda Elevate SUV is available at a new starting price of 10,99,900 (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 16,34,600 (ex-showroom). The price comes revised and reduced from the previous pricing range of 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The base trim SV MT has received the biggest price cut of 91,100, making the new price 10,99,900 (ex-showroom), down from 11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate receives up to 1.22 lakh festive discounts

Honda Cars India has announced festive season discounts on its Elevate SUV alongside the GST price cuts. The automaker has announced festive benefits amounting up to 1.22 lakh for the SUV, which is the maximum among all three passenger vehicles on sale from the brand in India. The top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate commands the benefits of 1.22 lakh, while the VX and V trims come with benefits amounting of 78,000 and 58,000, respectively. Howevr, the entry-level SV trim doesn't come with any festive discount.

