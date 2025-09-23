Honda Elevate GST price cut makes the SUV cheaper by ₹91k, festive discounts add more zing

Honda Elevate is the only SUV on sale from Honda Cars India. The automaker has reduced the price of the Honda Elevate owing to the reduced tax under the new GST regime. The Honda Elevate GST price cut has made this SUV significantly affordable by slashing the price by up to ₹91,100. The minimum amount of GST price cut the SUV has received is ₹42,800.

Advertisement

Honda Elevate GST price cut: Variant-wise details

Variants Price before GST Price after GST Price cut SV MT ₹11,91,000 ₹10,99,900 ₹91,100 V MT ₹12,39,000 ₹11,96,200 ₹42,800 V CVT ₹13,59,000 ₹13,12,100 ₹46,900 VX MT ₹14,10,000 ₹13,61,300 ₹48,700 VX CVT ₹15,30,000 ₹14,77,200 ₹52,800 ZX MT ₹15,41,000 ₹14,87,800 ₹53,200 ZX MT Black Edition ₹15,51,000 ₹14,97,500 ₹53,500 ZX MT Ivory ₹15,51,000 ₹14,97,500 ₹53,500 ZX CVT ₹16,63,000 ₹16,05,600 ₹57,400 ZX CVT Black Edition ₹16,73,000 ₹16,15,300 ₹57,700 ZX CVT Ivory ₹16,73,000 ₹16,15,300 ₹57,700 ZX CVT Dual Tone ₹16,83,000 ₹16,24,900 ₹58,100 ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory ₹16,93,000 ₹16,34,600 ₹58,400

With the GST price cut effective from September 22, the Honda Elevate SUV is available at a new starting price of ₹10,99,900 (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹16,34,600 (ex-showroom). The price comes revised and reduced from the previous pricing range of ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹16.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The base trim SV MT has received the biggest price cut of ₹91,100, making the new price ₹10,99,900 (ex-showroom), down from ₹11.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate receives up to ₹ 1.22 lakh festive discounts Honda Cars India has announced festive season discounts on its Elevate SUV alongside the GST price cuts. The automaker has announced festive benefits amounting up to ₹1.22 lakh for the SUV, which is the maximum among all three passenger vehicles on sale from the brand in India. The top-spec ZX trim of the Elevate commands the benefits of ₹1.22 lakh, while the VX and V trims come with benefits amounting of ₹78,000 and ₹58,000, respectively. Howevr, the entry-level SV trim doesn't come with any festive discount.