Honda Elevate launched at ₹11 lakh; rivals Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta with competitive pricing

In a bid to revive its presence in the Indian automotive market, Honda Cars has officially entered the compact SUV segment with the launch of the Elevate SUV . The all new Honda Elevate comes at a starting price of ₹10,99,900 (ex-showroom). Whereas, the top end variant will be available for ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are four variants of the SUV, all offering a 6-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the top three variants provide the option of a 7-speed CVT transmission unit. The ZX variant equipped with the CVT gearbox is priced at ₹16 lakh (ex-showroom).

This strategic move comes after the automaker made the critical decision to drastically reduce its vehicle offerings to just three models during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Honda is now banking on the Elevate to reestablish its foothold in India.

The Elevate SUV, unveiled a few months ago, is set to go head-to-head with formidable Korean rivals, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos, among others, in one of the most fiercely competitive segments in the Indian automobile industry.

One of the key factors that Honda aims to leverage in this segment is pricing. With a late entry into the SUV market, Honda recognizes that competitive pricing will play a pivotal role in attracting customers. The compact SUV segment in India has become a hotbed for innovation, with new models continually introduced each year. SUVs have overtaken small cars in terms of popularity, driving significant sales growth in recent years.

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate SUV is equipped with a 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, the same powertrain found in the Honda City sedan. This engine boasts 119 bhp of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque, promising a spirited driving experience. Buyers will have the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

In terms of customization, the Elevate offers a range of exterior color options, including Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Phoenix Orange Pearl. Additionally, top-end variants will feature three dual-tone options, such as Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

With the official launch of the Elevate SUV and competitive pricing as its main strategy, Honda is determined to make its mark in the dynamic and challenging Indian compact SUV segment, attempting to challenge the Korean dominance that has prevailed for years. As the deliveries of the Elevate begin, all eyes are on whether Honda can successfully reinvent itself in this highly competitive market.