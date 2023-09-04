Honda Elevate launched at ₹11 lakh; rivals Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta with competitive pricing

Honda Elevate launched at ₹11 lakh; rivals Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta with competitive pricing2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Honda Cars has entered the Indian compact SUV market with the launch of the Elevate SUV, aiming to regain its foothold. The SUV is priced between ₹10,99,900 and ₹16 lakh, and comes in four variants with manual or automatic transmission options.
