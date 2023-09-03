Honda Elevate set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, specifications and all you need to know1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Honda to launch Elevate SUV in four variants tomorrow, competing with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon 2023.
Honda Elevate SUV is set to launch in four variants- SV, V, VX and ZX tomorrow. Elevate will mark Honda's foray into the compact SUV segment after a long wait and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Nexon 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message