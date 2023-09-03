Honda to launch Elevate SUV in four variants tomorrow, competing with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Nexon 2023.

Honda Elevate SUV is set to launch in four variants- SV, V, VX and ZX tomorrow. Elevate will mark Honda's foray into the compact SUV segment after a long wait and will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Nexon 2023.

Honda Elevate colour options: The Japanese automaker is set to launch the Elevate SUV with seven single colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

Honda Elevate features: The Honda Elevate will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, compatible with wireless smartphone connectivity. It will also feature a 7-inch HD colour TFT driver display and offer features like automatic climate control.

The Elevate SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine which is capable of generating 119 bhp of power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque. Honda claims that the SUV will offer 15.31kmpl mileage for the manual variant and 16.92kmpl for the automatic variant.

The SUV sits on dual-tone alloy wheels. It measures 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. Honda Elevate SUV offers a ground clearance of 220 mm and has a 458-litre boot capacity.