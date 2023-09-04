Honda Elevate SUV goes electric by 2026, with four more SUVs in the pipeline by 2030

Honda Elevate SUV goes electric by 2026, with four more SUVs in the pipeline by 20302 min read 04 Sep 2023, 06:56 PM IST
Honda Cars India has unveiled its plans to introduce an all-electric variant of the recently launched Elevate mid-size SUV by 2026. The company disclosed the pricing for the Honda Elevate SUV on Monday, with a price range starting from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda is now focused on delivering a pure electric version of the Elevate within the next three years.