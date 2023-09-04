Honda Elevate SUV goes electric by 2026, with four more SUVs in the pipeline by 2030

Honda Cars India has unveiled its plans to introduce an all-electric variant of the recently launched Elevate mid-size SUV by 2026. The company disclosed the pricing for the Honda Elevate SUV on Monday, with a price range starting from ₹10.99 lakh to ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda is now focused on delivering a pure electric version of the Elevate within the next three years.

According to a report by PTI, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO of Honda Cars India, has indicated the company's concentration on developing a battery-electric iteration of the Honda Elevate. Tsumura refrained from disclosing additional specifics about the forthcoming Honda Elevate EV. Given Honda's pending entry into the burgeoning electric car market in India and the robust consumer interest in the Elevate, this vehicle could potentially mark the company's initial foray into electrification within the Indian market.

At present, Honda is diligently developing four SUV models, all set for an India launch by 2030, including the Elevate EV. As per HT Auto, Kunal Behl, Vice President (Marketing and Sales) at Honda Cars India, noted that the mid-sized SUV category in India has experienced a substantial 34% surge in sales this year compared to the previous year. Furthermore, he highlighted that the segment's average monthly sales have stabilized at approximately 70,500 units.

Reportedly, with a keen focus on the escalating demand and expansion within this segment, Honda is determined to secure a significant share of the market through the introduction of more SUV models by the close of this decade, with the Elevate leading the way as the inaugural offering.

"Our focus is now on the SUV segment. Starting from Elevate we are going to introduce five SUVs by 2030. It is very important for the company to be in the SUV segment which has become the leading vertical in terms of volumes," said Tsumura.

Speaking about Elevate, he said that the company has witnessed a strong response from buyers. With Elevate the auto company expects to bring in a new set of customers to its fold."We have been missing in the SUV segment, so the introduction of Elevate is a big day for us," Tsumura said.

Furthermore, he emphasized the company's current priority of ensuring punctual SUV deliveries during the festive season. Nevertheless, Honda has clarified that it does not have specific sales targets in mind for the Honda Elevate.

"We are not targeting any specific number in terms of sales but till now after commencing bookings in July, without revealing the price we have got 5-6 months of waiting on certain trims," said Behl.

(With inputs from PTI)