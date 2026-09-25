Honda expands India SUV lineup with 4 new models; Elevate facelift and 0 Alpha EV among key launches

Honda is preparing a broader SUV offensive in India as it looks to expand beyond its current limited portfolio. The Japanese carmaker has announced India-specific models for both the sub-four-metre and mid-size segments in 2028, with the Elevate facelift and the India-bound 0 Alpha electric SUV in its immediate lineup. Honda has positioned India as one of its priority markets for future growth.

The four SUVs span different price and powertrain segments. Although Honda has cancelled its larger 0 Series SUV and Saloon, the India-bound 0 Alpha EV remains on track. The company is also developing new compact and mid-size SUVs for India from 2028, a move that could help it re-enter the sub-four-metre SUV market and expand its EV footprint.

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Honda Elevate facelift: Launch set for October According to CarWale, the Honda Elevate facelift will be released in India on 6 October. It is expected to include restyling and extra features, but not a significant mechanical facelift. According to Autocar India, the facelift might include revised lights, a reworked grille and front seats with vents.

It's likely the engine will still be the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated gasoline engine. It currently produces 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque with a 6-speed manual or CVT transmission. These have been confirmed by Honda's official specification.

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Honda 0 Alpha: India-built EV coming in 2027 The 0 Alpha will be Honda's first electric SUV to be launched in India. Honda started pan-India road testing of the production version in March 2026. The company will make the SUV at the plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan, both for domestic use and export. Honda has planned an investment of around ₹1,200 crore for the EV production programme, according to Autocar India.

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The 0 Alpha will be on sale globally, mainly in Japan and India, from 2027, Honda has confirmed in a global press release. There are no official battery capacity or range numbers released yet, so it is better to assume this is an estimate rather than an exact specification, given the 65 kWh or 75 kWh packs and a 450-500 km real-world range.

Also Read | Nissan Pixo EV unveiled in Europe with 259km range; deliveries to begin in 2027

New sub-4-metre SUV: Honda returns to compact SUV space Honda has officially revealed a new compact car for India, with a body length of less than four metres, for 2028. The product will be based on the needs of Indian customers in the future, company executives said. Honda currently has no SUV in this segment after discontinuing the WR-V in 2023.

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The upcoming model is expected to be a compact SUV and will compete in the segment that includes the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Honda has yet to reveal its engine size, dimensions, features and pricing.

New mid-size SUV could expand Honda's 2028 lineup Honda has announced plans to enter the mid-size vehicle segment in India by 2028. The company claims it will introduce a combination of powertrain technologies in India in the future, including ICE, hybrid and battery-electric.

Details of this SUV have not yet been provided. It is expected to be used in conjunction with the Elevate, and details about its location and whether it will eventually replace the Elevate are yet to be confirmed.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.