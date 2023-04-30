Honda has officially announced that they are currently in the process of developing a specialized electric vehicle platform. The upcoming EV platform is expected to give rise to a mid- to large-size model, which is slated for release in the global market by 2025. This exciting news was recently revealed by the president of Honda during a presentation on the company's future plans. At present, it remains uncertain whether or not the new electric vehicle will be made available to consumers in the Indian market.

At the moment, Honda has not disclosed many details regarding the new platform they are developing. However, they have shared their plans to introduce electrified versions of the Acura ZDX and Prologue in 2024, both of which will utilize General Motors' Ultium platform. The partnership between the two manufacturers is set to continue with the launch of more affordable vehicles, starting in 2027.

Honda has announced that their North American production plant will serve as their main hub for electric vehicle production. Meanwhile, China is set to receive a number of new electric vehicle models, including the e:NS2 and e:NP2, both of which are expected to hit the market in early 2024. Additionally, a production version of the e:N SUV concept is scheduled for release by the end of 2024. Looking further ahead, Honda plans to launch seven more electric vehicles by 2027.

The automaker has set its sights on the Indian market with the planned launch of a new mid-size SUV. The company has already released a sketch of the upcoming vehicle, which is expected to be officially unveiled in June. Once launched, this new SUV will be facing stiff competition from other popular models in the Indian market, including the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.

According to reports, the new Honda SUV set to be launched in the Indian market will be built on the same platform as the Honda City. Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to feature the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the City, although the engine may be retuned to better suit the SUV's characteristics. The engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a CVT automatic transmission.