Honda gear up for dedicated electric vehicle platform, set to arrive by 20252 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Honda has announced that their North American production plant will serve as their main hub for electric vehicle production.
Honda has officially announced that they are currently in the process of developing a specialized electric vehicle platform. The upcoming EV platform is expected to give rise to a mid- to large-size model, which is slated for release in the global market by 2025. This exciting news was recently revealed by the president of Honda during a presentation on the company's future plans. At present, it remains uncertain whether or not the new electric vehicle will be made available to consumers in the Indian market.
