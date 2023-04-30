Honda gear up for dedicated electric vehicle platform, set to arrive by 2025

Honda has officially announced that they are currently in the process of developing a specialized electric vehicle platform. The upcoming EV platform is expected to give rise to a mid- to large-size model, which is slated for release in the global market by 2025. This exciting news was recently revealed by the president of Honda during a presentation on the company's future plans. At present, it remains uncertain whether or not the new electric vehicle will be made available to consumers in the Indian market.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}