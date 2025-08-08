Honda Great India Fest: City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits up to ₹1.22 lakh

Honda Cars India has introduced special festive-season promotions under its ‘Great India Fest,’ giving customers a chance to avail benefits worth up to ₹1.22 lakh on some of its most popular models, including the Amaze, City, City Hybrid and Elevate. These offers typically bundle together loyalty rewards, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, assured buyback options, and a complimentary extended warranty covering seven years. Additionally, Honda is offering an assured ₹10,000 voucher to every customer who takes a test drive. Below is a detailed look at the deals available during August for each model.

It’s worth noting that these discounts are dependent on dealership participation, stock availability, and other conditions set by the manufacturer. Interested buyers should contact their nearest Honda outlet to confirm the most accurate and updated offer details.

August benefits on Honda City and City e:HEV Hybrid The Honda City is being offered with combined benefits of up to ₹1,07,300 across all trims. The City e:HEV hybrid version, on the other hand, comes with total savings of ₹96,000, applicable across its full variant range. In the Indian market, the City competes with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

August benefits on Honda Elevate For the Honda Elevate, customers can get discounts of up to ₹1.22 lakh, with the highest perks available on the top-end ZX trim. Powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, the Elevate is one of Honda’s key SUVs in India. It takes on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and MG Astor.

August benefits on the new Amaze and second-generation Amaze The recently launched new-generation Honda Amaze does not receive direct cash discounts but is offered with corporate schemes and loyalty benefits for existing Honda customers.