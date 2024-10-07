Auto News
Honda raced past Hero MotoCorp in September. Was it a flash in the pan?
Sumant Banerji 10 min read 07 Oct 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Summary
- In Formula 1, it is often said that it is one thing to catch up, quite another to overtake. Honda has done the hard part, but it will now have to prove that it can leave its erstwhile partner behind in the dust.
New Delhi: Fresh out of an Industrial Training Institute in Raichur, Karnataka, and headed to Bengaluru with a job offer in hand, 22-year-old Achint Puthran wants to buy his dream bike, a Royal Enfield Bullet. But he knows it will have to wait. “The Bullet is beyond my budget right now. Maybe after my first promotion," he says with a grin.
