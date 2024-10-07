Honda raced past Hero MotoCorp in September. Was it a flash in the pan?

Thanks to Activa, Honda has a dominant 45% share in scooters in 2024-25 (April-August, see chart). Hero has become a fringe player here, with its share down from 19% in 2013-14 to just 5% this fiscal year. This has contributed to its overall reduction in market share, as scooters have outgrown the two-wheeler market for much of the last decade. In the first five months of this fiscal year, for instance, one out of every three two-wheelers sold in the country was a scooter, the highest level since 1996-97.