Honda has revealed the images of the new HR-V for the American market. The 2023 Honda HR-V is said to be designed specifically for the North America. The second generation SUV will make its global appearance in June this year. The new Honda HR-V has drawn inspiration from Honda Civic 2022 model.

The front of the new Honda HR-V has an altogether different grille in the form of honeycomb design with wider air inlets. The front bumper has much bolder and dominant look and the set of LED headlamps gives it a different feel. The roofline is also gone sleek while the hood has become longer in Honda HR-V.

The Honda HR-V comes with alloy wheels and a much refined tailgate. The spoiler on the roof gives the HR-V a dominant feel.

The Japanese company did not reveal much on the engine specification but it is expected that Honda HR-V SUV will come with a 2.0 litre four cylinder engine with around 158 hp power. It could also use a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine generating 180 hp of power. There are possibilities that the Honda HR-V might also use a hybrid engine for the US market.

