Honda says ABS rollout from Jan for two-wheelers to drive up imports
Honda Motorcycles, India's second-largest two-wheeler maker, has cautioned against rolling out ABS norms from January. Its larger peer Hero Moto has already voiced concerns. Will the norms aimed at improving two-wheeler safety be deferred? Read on to know what the govt thinks
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has joined larger peer Honda MotoCorp Ltd in flagging concerns about the January rollout of anti-lock braking system in all two-wheelers, saying it could spike imports as local suppliers are not yet ready to meet the demand.