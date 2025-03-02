Honda Cars India reported a decline in sales to 7,325 units domestically, accounting for a 15.6 per cent year-on-year drop compared with January 2024 when they had sold 8,681 units. Meanwhile, the company recorded a 9.8 per cent year-on-year growth with total exports reaching 4,979 units in January 2025. Its January 2024 exports figure was 4,531 units.

What's rather intriguing is that while total sales of Honda Cars India have seen a decline in January, cumulative sales of the carmaker have risen by 7 percent year on year to 103,944 units in the period April 2024 to January 2025, compared to cumulative sales of 97,164 units in the same period of the previous year.

Honda’s young portfolio helping in growth Honda Cars India has one of the youngest line-ups in the passenger vehicle market right now, with the oldest car, the Honda City, being updated in 2023. The carmaker had launched the third generation Honda Amaze in December 2024. Kunal Behl, vice president- marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said the newly launched Amaze and Elevate Black Edition are already receiving good market response as a result not only contributing positively to the volume growth since January.

Earlier in the month, the Honda Elevate crossed the one-lakh sales mark since its launch in September 2023. Honda sells the Elevate SUV in both India and global markets. As of January this year, the company has sold 53,326 units of the SUV in India and exported another 47,653 units to countries such as Japan, South Africa, Nepal, and Bhutan in the past 18 months. The Elevate is also the first Made in India Honda car that has sent exports to its home market, Japan.