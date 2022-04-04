Honda India Power Products enters 1400 cr marine outboard market

“We are seeing a lot of shift happening towards electrification which augurs well for the kind of product range we currently have. For example, for generators, even as we move towards 24-hour, continuous energy supply in India, the requirement of backup is being felt even more than earlier when there used to be long gaps with electricity failures. People cannot afford to lose production time. The same is also applicable for engines and water pumps. With the increasing electrification of farmlands, farming activity has started in areas where it wasn’t possible before. The need for uninterrupted irrigation and therefore demand for our water pumps has improved to reduce the loss of crops," Pal told Mint.