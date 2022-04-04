Honda India Power Products enters 1400 cr marine outboard market

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Japanese auto major Honda Motor Company’s power products arm, Honda India Power Products Ltd, which has more than 90% share of the portable generators market in the country, is now expanding its presence in India by entering the marine outboard motors segment.
Honda India Power Products (HPPI) plans to start off by importing outboard motor units for supplying OEMs operating in India, however, if the market grows feasibly it may consider switching to local production in the long term. The power tools company already exports its products to Honda’s global subsidiaries in 40 nations at present from its manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and is the largest export hub for portable generators. It recently achieved a milestone of 5 million units in cumulative production at this factory.
Honda India Power Products (HPPI), operational in India since 1985, is a major manufacturer of power tools such as generators, portable water pumps, and agricultural tools like brush cutters and tillers.
In the marine outboard line, HPPI is targeting the travel & tourism or the leisure sector, coastal security, and fishing as three key opportunities for its 4-stroke marine outboard motors. The company says it is open to supplying its solutions to multiple OEMs who manufacture marine vessels and does not have a preferred partner.
“In India, we see the market size is about 10,000 units per year. Out of this, 70% of the market is in the two-stroke engine segment and 30% is in the four-stroke engine space. Our target is to take around 10%-15% of the four-stroke segment in the initial years", Takahiro Ueda, chairman and managing director, president and CEO at Honda India Power Products Limited told Mint.
The company has spent over $10 million in research and development and infrastructure creation for the marine business in India over the last seven years, according to Gagan Pal, vice president, Honda India Power Products Ltd. The company has committed an outlay of ₹5 crore for the development of the business for the next 2-3 years and has invested over ₹45 billion in setting up production in India since the time of the business’s inception in the country.
The power tools maker also sees the rapid expansion of electrification in the country to provide favorable momentum for its business.
“We are seeing a lot of shift happening towards electrification which augurs well for the kind of product range we currently have. For example, for generators, even as we move towards 24-hour, continuous energy supply in India, the requirement of backup is being felt even more than earlier when there used to be long gaps with electricity failures. People cannot afford to lose production time. The same is also applicable for engines and water pumps. With the increasing electrification of farmlands, farming activity has started in areas where it wasn’t possible before. The need for uninterrupted irrigation and therefore demand for our water pumps has improved to reduce the loss of crops," Pal told Mint.
