Honda introduces special editions of Amaze, WR-V for festive season

Honda Cars has launched new special editions of their popular cars. The compact sedan Amaze and sub-4 meter SUV WR-V have received new editions in order to boost the sales of the cars during the festive season .

In a statement, the company announced on Monday that the top model on both cars will be getting the ‘Exclusive Editions’. The Honda VX variant of both cars in both diesel and petrol variants will be getting the new premium package that comes with the special edition.

In terms of pricing, the manual petrol version of the Amaze Exclusive Edition has been priced at ₹7.96 lakh while the CVT trim comes with a price tag of ₹8.79 lakh. The diesel manual version with special edition exclusive package is priced at ₹9.26 lakh while the automatic variant with CVT transmission is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

The new special edition in WR-V model is also available in both engine options. The manual petrol variant is priced at ₹9.7 lakh while the diesel trim is tagged at ₹10.99 lakh.

"During this festive season, our focus has been to enrich our models with a distinct premium package which will appeal to our discerning buyers," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

The new editions of Amaze and WR-V are based on top-grade VX and aim to offer enhanced look with added features, he added.

The company is offering various offers in view of the festive season demand. The Honda Amaze buyers can avail offers worth ₹47,000. Whereas the special edition will offer a cash discount of ₹7000 and the company is also providing an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹15,000.

The Honda WR-V buyers can also avail discounts worth ₹40,000. The company is offering a cash discount of upto ₹25,000 and an additional discount on car exchange worth ₹15,000.

