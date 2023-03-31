Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new 2023 SP125 compliant with OBD2. The all-new Honda bike is powered by a 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

The 2023 Honda SP125 will be available in two variants - Drum and Disc. The new SP125 is priced at ₹85,131 for Drum variant & ₹89,131 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Buyers will be able to choose from five color options - Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and New Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.

Commenting on the launch of 2023 SP125, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts."

Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Operating Officer, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Today marks a new milestone in Honda's commitment to providing our customers with the latest technology and innovations in the industry. At HMSI, we are always striving to exceed our customers' expectations, and the new OBD2 compliant SP125 is no exception. We are confident that the new SP 125 will remain a popular choice among the customers and set new standards for performance, comfort, and sustainability."

The new Honda bike is equipped with a unique Honda ACG starter which is claimed to offer a jolt free start. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there are no gear meshing noises.

Another feature on the 2023 Honda SP125 is the Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system that uses 7 onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency and less emissions.

It comes with a piston cooling jet that reduces friction and maintains optimum engine temperature. The new SP125 comes equipped with a full digital meter which displays details like fuel efficiency details, ECO indicator, gear position indicator and service due indicator.

The motorcycle gets three real time informatics like distance to empty, average fuel efficiency (fuel efficiency of trip) and real-time fuel efficiency for an advanced riding experience.

In terms of design, the 2023 Honda SP125 has an LED DC headlamp with integrated headlamp beam and passing switch.

The engine is paired with five speed transmission to offer a smooth ride even at higher speeds. The fuel tank is fitted externally, thereby reducing the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

Honda 12023 SP125 comes with a five-step adjustable rear suspension with seal chain. Another worthy feature is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with an equalizer.