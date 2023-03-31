Honda launches 2023 SP 125 bike with OBD2 compliance at ₹85,131 onwards2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 06:48 PM IST
- Buyers will be able to choose from five color options of 2023 SP 125 bike - Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and New Mat Marvel Blue Metallic.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the new 2023 SP125 compliant with OBD2. The all-new Honda bike is powered by a 125cc PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).
