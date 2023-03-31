Honda launches 2023 SP 125 bike with OBD2 compliance at 85,131 onwards

Commenting on the launch of 2023 SP125, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts."