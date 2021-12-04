Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled its much awaited neo sports café inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021. The company also launched H’ness Anniversary Edition celebrating one-year completion of H’ness CB350.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda’s Neo Sports Café family represents a radical style of motorcycling which transforms mere travel into playful city riding. In its new-age BSVI avatar, CB300R carries forward the fun quotient in its signature style and beauty. Also, celebrating the love & trust of customers since its launch in the Indian market, the anniversary edition of H’ness CB350 will showcase the pride of its rider’s community."

Honda CBR300R

The Honda CB300R BSVI ticks Bharat Stage-VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology for a strong acceleration and linear response. It generates 27.5Nm of torque at 7500rpm with six-speed gearbox.

The new motorcycle comes equipped with assist and slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.The lightweight inverted front forks offer precision for the sports bike.

The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes and 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The instrument panel displays advanced informatics along with new additional features - Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. The new CB300R BSVI will be offered in two colours; Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red.

H’ness Anniversary Edition

The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pin-striped fashion. The Brown colored dual seat offers added comfort to both rider and pillion while its chrome side-stand enhances premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Honda H'ness Anniversary Edition motorcycle

Body colored front and rear mudguards help the product theme to maintain one flow in terms of design uniformity. The reworked crown handle synchronized with different color options maintains the motorcycle’s rugged image.

H’ness Anniversary Edition will be available in two color options; Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. It is priced at Rs. 2.03 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Bookings are open from today at Honda’s premium big bike dealerships – BigWing Topline & BigWing across India.

