Honda Cars today unveiled its new City e:HEV, an electric hybrid, in India. The new Honda City e:HEV features Honda’s self-charging two motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch.

The advanced hybrid electric City e:HEV will be manufactured in India at its manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The company today commenced pre-bookings of the New City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of ₹21,000.

Additionally, the customers can also book the car online through Honda Cars India website with an amount of ₹5,000.

The hybrid electric system produces 126 PS of power with a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 km/l and maximum motor torque of 253Nm@0 - 3,000 rpm.

The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration.

The City e:HEV harnesses any electrical energy through braking and self-charges the Lithium Ion battery pack with no need to manually charge the battery. The Deceleration Paddle Selector lets the driver change the deceleration to 3 levels without stepping on brake pedal.

An advanced Electric Servo Brake system with all four wheel disc brakes that contribute to fuel efficiency and provide a smooth brake feel have been adopted for the New City e:HEV. With the Electric Servo Brake, Electric Regenerative Braking in New City e:HEV combines with Hydraulic Braking to bring the vehicle to a quick stop, while self-charging the Lithium-Ion battery pack.

With the new Honda City e:HEV, Honda is introducing its advanced intelligent safety technology “Honda SENSING" for the first time in India. The system uses a high-performance front camera with a wide-angle, far-reaching detection system to scan the road ahead and alert the driver to minimize risk of accidents and in some cases intervene to avoid a collision or lessen its severity.

The New City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. In order to enhance Connected car experience, Honda Connect now also works with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google. With smartwatch connectivity, the car can be remotely controlled for enhanced convenience and user can always stay up-to-date with important notifications. This integration takes Honda Connect experience to next level of connected mobility.

The Honda City e:HEV exterior features a new Honda solid wing face , signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear, new claw-type fog light garnish, an e:HEV emblem on the rear, black painted alloy wheels, trunk lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser with carbon finish. The City’s unique full LED headlamps with 9 array inline shell, integrated LED DRL, L Shaped LED turn signal and Z Shaped 3D wrap around LED Tail lamp.

The interior of the car packs a plush, premium and spacious cabin with two-tone Ivory & Black colour theme. An easy to operate Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Brake Hold that engages parking brake with a single switch, has been adopted for the City e:HEV which eliminates the need for a brake lever for space in utility tray.

The new 17.7 cm HD full colour TFT meter displays multi-information including e:HEV power flow meters, Honda Sensing support and various other alerts and warnings. The interior boasts contemporary seats with Premium Leather Upholstery, 20.3 cm touchscreen display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with One-Touch electric sunroof, LED interior room lamps, and soothing ambient lighting.

Honda City e:HEV comes fully equipped with safety features like ACE body structure, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode, 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorage & Top Tether etc.

The Honda City e:HEV will offer 3-year unlimited kilometres warranty as standard benefit to the customer. The customers can also opt for extended warranty up to 5 years and anytime warranty upto 10 years from the date of car purchase. The warranty available on lithium-ion battery will be 8-year or 1,60,000 km (whichever comes first) from the date of car purchase.