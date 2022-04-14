Honda launches City e:HEV hybrid with 26.5 kmpl mileage. Bookings, features

The New City e:HEV comes equipped with 37 Honda Connect features. In order to enhance Connected car experience, Honda Connect now also works with smart watch devices in addition to already existing integration with Alexa and OK Google. With smartwatch connectivity, the car can be remotely controlled for enhanced convenience and user can always stay up-to-date with important notifications. This integration takes Honda Connect experience to next level of connected mobility.

