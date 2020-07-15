Honda launches fifth generation mid-size sedan City

Honda Cars India Ltd—a subsidiary of Japan’s Honda Motor Company—on Wednesday announced the launch of the fifth generation, City, a mid-size sedan, within a price range of Rs1.08 million to 1.46 million. The new vehicle will come with 1.5 litre petrol and diesel engines and will be available in five colour options.

Honda launched the first generation of the City sedan as its first product in the market and ever since the vehicle has been the best selling product of the company over the last two decades.

According to Gaku Nakanishi, president and chief executive, Honda Cars India, City has been a key pillar of business for Honda for more than 22 years and is of the longest running nameplates in the Indian automotive history.

“Each generation of the City has raised the bar on design, technology, quality, driving pleasure, comfort and safety, and has come with several industry firsts or segment-first features. Our vision has been to offer our customers with a new value that is unprecedented in the history of City and we are confident that the new City will create fresh excitement in the mid-size sedan segment," added Nakanishi.

The introduction of the new sedan will help Honda’s dealers at a time when vehicle sales have plunged due to the covid-19 related disruptions. Most manufacturers are also struggling to ramp up production due to rising infection rate, lack of power in industrial areas and disruption in supply-chain network.

“Customers of the City have always been very discerning and want a car that is class above the rest. Hence multiple ‘industry first’ and ‘best in segment features’ for styling, connectivity, safety and convenience have been offered as standard from the entry variant of the new City, setting a new benchmark for the segment," said Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president and director, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India.

