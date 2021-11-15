Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today unveiled the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in India to bring alive the racing spirit among its users. The Grazia125 Repsol scooter is priced at ₹87,138 (ex-showroom). The machines of the Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme of this special edition along with vibrant orange wheel rims to accentuate the excitement of the racing fans in India.

Grazia 125

The Grazia125 comes with its advanced technology, innovations and bold design. Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine coupled with advanced features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) further boost the scooter’s performance & efficiency.

Providing both comfort and convenience are its new features like LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension.

While the aggressive look adds to its stunning style, features like split LED position lamp on side panel and the matchless Honda badging on the floor panel give Grazia125 a unique personality.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts."

