Honda Motorcycle launches new 200cc Hornet 2.0: Price, features, other details

Honda has launched a new bike in the hyper-competitive 200cc-segment. The company today unveiled the Hornet 2.0. The bike gets interesting features such as a fully digital negative liquid crystal Meter, new engine stop switch and has used LED lights all over.

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 will be selling at ₹1,26,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). The company has started taking pre-bookings for the same and has promised deliveries from the first week of September.

Honda will also be offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Hornet 2.0.

Performance

The Hornet 2.0 offers a new BS VI-compliant 184cc PGM-FI HET engine. According to the company, PGM-Fi system uses 8 onboard sensors to constantly inject fuel and air mixture.

Honda claims that the Hornet 2.0 delivers class-leading mid-range torque. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent and in the process increases fuel efficiency.

Features

The bike gets a lot of new technology to improve the offering. The company claims that the Hornet 2.0 is developed with 6 new patent applications.

It comes with features like Dual Petal Disc Brakes with single channel ABS and mono shock rear suspension

One of the firsts in the segment is the Golden Upside Down front fork. Honda Motorcycles claim that it is a first in the sub 200cc segment.

There is a new Engine Stop Switch provides the convenience of turning-off the engine on brief stops with flick of a switch. The bike also gets a hazard switch feature to turn the caution light on. The Hornet 2.0 gets wider tubeless tyres at front (110mm) and rear (140mm).

The Digital Negative Liquid Crystal Meter displays information like gear position, service due reminder and a battery voltmeter The brightness of the display can be customized manually with up to 5 different illumination levels.

Styling

In terms of styling, the new Hornet 2.0 gets an all-around LED lighting package which includes the headlamp, the position lamp, side indicators and X-Shaped LED tail lamp.The Hornet 2.0 also gets a split seat.

