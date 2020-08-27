Honda Motorcycle launches new 200cc Hornet 2.0: Price, features, other details

The new Hornet 2.0 will be available in four colors - Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic and Matte Marvel Blue Metallic. The Hornet 2.0 will be selling at ₹1,26,345 ex-showroom Gurugram (Haryana). The company has started taking pre-bookings for the same and has promised deliveries from the first week of September.