Honda launches X-ADV 750 adventure scooter in India at ₹11.90 lakh: 5 Things to know

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has officially launched the X-ADV 750 in India, priced at ₹11.90 lakh. The offering is a rugged, adventure-ready maxi-scooter. This comes nearly two years after the company secured the nameplate’s patent in India. Bookings are now open at Honda’s BigWing dealerships, with deliveries expected to commence from June.

Here are five key things to know about the new Honda X-ADV 750:

1. Inspired by Adventure Motorcycles

Blurring the line between a maxi-scooter and an adventure tourer, the X-ADV draws heavy inspiration from Honda’s off-road capable motorcycles. It features an upright stance and muscular styling, aimed at offering both city comfort and off-road versatility — a unique proposition in the Indian scooter landscape.

2. Powerful Twin-Cylinder Engine

At the heart of the X-ADV is a 745 cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine. It delivers 54 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 68 Nm of torque at 4,750 rpm, paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission — a setup similar to Honda’s Africa Twin adventure bike. This engine-transmission combo brings motorcycle-grade performance to the scooter segment.

3. Loaded with Terrain-Focused Features

Designed for varying terrains, the scooter comes with dual-sport tyres, spoke wheels, knuckle guards, and a five-step adjustable windscreen. Riders also benefit from Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and a ride-by-wire throttle system, enabling four preset riding modes — Standard, Sport, Rain, and Gravel — as well as a fully customisable User mode.

4. Packed with Premium Tech

The X-ADV isn’t just about performance. It boasts a five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, smart key access, Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, and USB charging. Practicality is enhanced through a 22-litre under-seat storage, a 1.2-litre glovebox, a centre stand, and a comfortable step-up seat for long journeys.

5. Colours and Market Positioning