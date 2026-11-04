Honda motorcycle and scooter India sales rise 13% in October 2026 to 7.34 lakh units, exports jump 35%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sold 734,566 two-wheelers in October 2026, marking a 13% year-on-year (YoY) rise over 650,596 units sold during the same period last year. The company announced sales data for Gurugram on November 4, 2026, showing that domestic demand, along with increased exports, has helped the business grow.
Domestic demand saw a rise of 11% to 664,831 units from 598,952 units in October 2025, according to the data from the sales report for the quarter ending October 2026 issued by HMSI. Exports grew at a faster pace, with a 35% increase in units exported, up from 51,644 one year earlier.
Export growth outperformed domestic growth for HMSI in the month. The company attributed its October performance to steady underlying demand during the festive season. It also showcased its portfolio and dealer network, which consists of over 7,000 touchpoints, as part of its customer outreach plan.
According to the figures, the company's overall 13% increase in October 2026 was attributable to domestic sales and exports.
The first seven months of FY27 (April-October 2026) were also strong for Honda. Its cumulative sales were 4,174,638 compared with 3,644,151 units sold during the same period in FY26, representing a growth of 15%.
Domestic sales increased 13% from 3,280,990 units during the year-ago period to 3,708,903 units during April-October 2026. Similarly, exports also continued to improve, rising by 28% from 363,161 units in April-October 2025 to 465,735 units this year.
As of October 2026, the company serves more than 76 million customers through a network of over 7,000 touchpoints across India. Additionally, HMSI is striving to become carbon-neutral across its products and operations by 2050 and to achieve zero traffic-collision fatalities globally by 2050.
Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.
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