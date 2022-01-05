Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sells more than 2.23 lakh two wheelers in 2021

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced its December’21 sales. The company’s total sales stood at 223,621 units including 210,612 domestic sales and 13,009 exports for the month. Honda launched 4 premium products – CBR650R, CB650R, CB500X and CB350RS in the Indian market this year. The company also upgraded Africa Twin and Goldwing models for 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced its December’21 sales. The company’s total sales stood at 223,621 units including 210,612 domestic sales and 13,009 exports for the month. Honda launched 4 premium products – CBR650R, CB650R, CB500X and CB350RS in the Indian market this year. The company also upgraded Africa Twin and Goldwing models for 2021.

Honda launched H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition in two colours – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green. It also unveiled its much awaited neo sports cafe inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Honda launched H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition in two colours – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green. It also unveiled its much awaited neo sports cafe inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Japanese company launched the all-new CB200X in the 180-200cc segment. Honda 2Wheelers India launched Repsol Honda Team edition of their hot selling Grazia125 and the Premium edition of the people’s first choice Activa125. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda established its ‘Overseas Business vertical’ with integrated Export-Import sales function of quality, purchase, development, homologations, manufacturing and logistics. Honda 2Wheelers India crossed 5 crore cumulative sales milestone in the domestic market. While the first 2.5 crore customers were added in 16 years, the next 2.5 crores customers were added in just five years.

In 2021, Honda crossed 1.5 crore customers and 70 lakh customers in South and North India respectively. Further penetrating within the regions, Honda achieved 50 lac sales milestones in Gujarat, 40 lacs in Karnataka and 20 lacs in Rajasthan. Parallely, Activa’ became the 1st scooter brand in India to reach 2.5 crore customers. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Honda 2Wheelers India commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. The company dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of NAVi bikes to Honda de Mexico. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}