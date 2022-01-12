After unveiling of Honda’s Neo-Sports Cafe inspired 2022 CB300R in December at India Bike Week, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the motorcycle in India. At the heart of CB300R ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology. The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist and Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.

Priced at ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the new CB300R will be offered in two colours; Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. Bookings are open from today for the new CB300R at Honda’s exclusive premium BigWing and BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

The minimalistic instrument panel displays a plethora of advanced informatics along with new additional features - Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. Positioned perfectly, fully digitalized liquid crystal meter allows for a quick glance down at the information – night or day.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Further reinstating our customers’ trust & Honda’s commitment towards them, the 2022 CB300R is finally here. Since its introduction, it has held high standards of engineering. With distinctive features and dynamic road presence, we are confident customers will be delighted with the new CB300R."

