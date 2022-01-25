Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today launched the new 2022 CBR650R. The new model which will make its way to the Indian market through CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route can be booked via Honda’s exclusive BigWing Topline showrooms. The 2022 CBR650R comes with new orange highlights (with Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic color) and new sporty graphics (with Grand Prix Red color). The new Honda CBR650R 2022 comes at price tag of ₹9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine is tuned to create in-line four-cylinder performance max net power of 64 kw at 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm.

Starting today, Honda has opened the bookings for the 2022 CBR650R at its exclusive premium dealerships – BigWing Topline in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

The new upper and lower fairings blend muscularity with slim lines while the seat unit offers a compact and truncated look to the rear end thus adding to the hard-edged sense of purpose.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The powerful engine of CBR650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machine. With the 2022 CBR650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “CBR650R has a proven track of infusing excitement to the riding experience of both new as well as seasoned riders. The subtle change in the stripes color enhances the aerodynamic & ultra-sharp appeal of the new CBR650R."

