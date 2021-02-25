{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) has announced that it has managed to cross the cumulative sales milestone of 70 lakh units in North India comprising Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh. The company claims to have achieved this milestone in its 20th year of operations in India.

Commenting on the milestone, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said the company's first factory became operational in north, in Haryana in 2001. With increasing demand, the second factory was also added in north region, in Rajasthan.

"As Honda is set to begin its 3rd decade in India, north region shall continue to remain our focus," he said.

Honda aims to further strengthen its leadership in the scooter segment with the Activa brand, Guleria said. He also claimed that the company is bringing a 'quiet revolution' with its new BS6 motorcycle line-up.

As part of its commitment to the north region, HMSI said it also undertook CSR initiatives in areas of rural education, women empowerment, healthcare, road safety education and community development, benefitting over 9 lakh people.