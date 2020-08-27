NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Thursday announced its entry in the 180cc-200cc segment of premium motorcycles with the launch if its new product Hornet 2.0.

The motorcycle, available at ₹1.26 lakh, will compete with Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar and TVS Motor Company’s Apache.

The Japanese manufacturer has been overwhelmingly dominant in automatic scooter segment with its Activa range of scooters, but has not managed to register much success with its motorcycles in India. The premium motorcycle segment is considered lucrative by manufacturers due to higher margins it commands.

Honda’s former joint venture partner, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, has also been eyeing a pie in the premium segment over the last one year, with a slew of launches in the segment.

“With its advanced technology and thrilling performance, new Hornet 2.0 is set to create a new benchmark among the young motorcycle enthusiasts. It is the beginning of Honda’s new era of portfolio expansion catering to a wide range of customers in India," said Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and chief executive, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Last year, HMSI set up a new subsidiary to launch its premium vehicle business in India. The company will also establish separate set of dealerships to sell its super premium vehicles.

“The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.

