Honda Motorcycle launches Hornet 2.0 to boost market share in premium segment

“The new Hornet 2.0 is a transformation of Honda’s racing DNA into sheer thrill of street riding. Fully satisfying the needs of riders seeking performance and style in one machine, the powerful higher capacity HET BSVI engine, best in class features like Golden USD front forks, fully digital negative liquid crystal meter, dual, petal disc brakes and aggressive design enhances the overall riding experience," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director, sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India.