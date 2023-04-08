Honda Motorcycle recalls 2022 model of CB300R bike: Here's why

Honda Motorcycle recalls 2022 model of CB300R bike: Here's why1 min read . 11:12 AM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced that it is recalling around 2,000 CB300R bike units due to a manufacturing fault in the right crankcase cover of the engine.
According to news agency PTI, the voluntary recall covers the 2022 model of the Honda CB300R. The company says that it has identified an inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, due to which there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat.
This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out, it added.
In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tyres may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature, the company stated.
"As a precautionary measure, the replacement of affected parts will be carried out at BigWing dealerships across India starting from April 15, 2023. The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle," it added.
The company, through its BigWing dealers, will proactively notify customers via call/email/SMS for inspection of their vehicle from Friday, it said.
(With inputs from PTI)