New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has reported a growth of 29% in sales for the month of February. The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced the sale of 4,42,696 units in the second month of the year.

According to the company, for the same time period last year, the manufacturer registered a total sale of 3,42,021 units.

In terms of domestic sales, HMSI managed to sell 4,11,578 units which is 31% higher than what it sold last year. In February 2020, Honda had sold 3,15,285 units.

In terms of exports, the two-wheeler manufacturer claimed that its exports grew 16% last month to 31,118 units as compared with the year-ago period.

"While the industry growth is expected to hover near the double digits in Q4 and upcoming Q1 due to the low base of BSVI transition, Honda continues to drive the 2Wheeler demand recovery for second straight month of 2021," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

In terms of future sales, the company claimed it is confident of maintaining the positive sales momentum in coming months too. The company will be launching three new models CB350RS, 2021 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Grazia sports edition.

