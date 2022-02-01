Honda Motorcycle sells over 3.54 lakh two-wheelers in January

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “While the calendar year 2022 has started on a positive note compared to last month, the sales sentiment in Q4’22 continues to reflect the preceding challenges of last fiscal year. However, visible signs of healthy recovery do appear on the horizon and we are hopeful the speedy implementation in vaccinations, dip in daily COVID cases being reported and easing of restrictions across states will help us gain momentum in upcoming quarters. This year’s Union budget also reflects a growth-oriented approach with an impetus on infrastructure & inclusive development. The focus on capital expenditure will pull the economy forward in unison and is expected to have a multiplier effect in the long term."