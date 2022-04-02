Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) domestic sales in the month of March’22 stood at 3,09,549 units. With 11,794 units exported, company’s total sales (domestic + export) closed at 3,21,343 units during the month. For the fiscal year ending on 31st March, the company closed FY2021-22 with total sales of 37,99,680 two-wheelers. This includes domestic sales of 34,68,828 units and exports of 3,30,852 units.

Noteworthy, the exports for the fiscal year registered a 58% YOY growth as compared to 2,09,789 units exported last year (FY’20-21).

Honda 2Wheelers India achieved 5 crore cumulative domestic sales milestone in India since start of its sales operations in 2001. Honda 2Wheelers India in FY’21-22, integrated SEDBQ (Sales, Engineering, Development, Purchasing & Quality) function with the aim to establish India as Global export hub for Honda.

Strengthening its digital engagement with customers, Honda 2Wheelers India launched India’s first digital showroom in the premium motorcycle category. Leveraging digital solutions to further enhance parts’ operations across the sales channel, Honda launched a dedicated supply parts’ mobile application. The app will enable retailers & distributors to access complete parts’ related information.

Further strengthening its premium business network with agility, Honda BigWing India has now expanded to close to 100 touchpoints across India.

In FY’2021-22, Honda 2Wheelers India launched 8 new models including Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition, CB200X, Activa 125 Premium Edition in the RedWing business while in BigWing vertical, Anniversary edition of H’ness CB350, along with new year models for Gold Wing Tour, CB300R, CBR650R & Africa Twin were launched.

Introducing two new models at special prices for armed forces personnel, Honda 2Wheelers India announced the availability of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS at 35 CSD depots across the country.

Honda BigWing ‘Service on Wheels (SOW)’ initiative: Boosting engagement & after-sales experience for big bike customers, Honda launched its ‘Service on Wheels’ initiative to provide quality service at customers’ doorstep. In the 125cc segment, Honda’s Shine has achieved 1 crore customers in India.

