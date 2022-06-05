Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today on the occasion of World Environment Day (5th June), kickstarted its week-long (5th-11th June) National Environment Campaign. During the week free of cost PUC check-ups will be conducted in collaboration with Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures (SIAM) for all the customers visiting HMSI authorized dealership network, among other activities. The company will undertake plantation of over 44,000 saplings across its dealerships & office premises in India.

Honda will engage customer groups & personnel at 6000+ dealership network including HMSI associates at all its office locations and manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan) Narsapura (Karnataka) and Vithalapur (Gujarat).

The week-long national campaign is a synergy between UNEP’s 2022 global theme of ‘Only One Earth’ and ‘Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050.’

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “Honda aims for a circular society to achieve zero environmental impact by year 2050. In this direction, our three key pillars of carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation will enable Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Therefore, reinforcing these goals each year through our week-long sensitization campaign, we come together to strengthen our commitment towards conservation of our one & only - Mother Earth."

HMSI will harness its 6000+ dealership touchpoints to facilitate a plantation drive across India.

To promote a greener cover around their surroundings, customers visiting the dealerships will be gifted free plant saplings as well. Additionally, as part of HMSI’s responsibility to support our business partners in reducing their environmental footprint, the concept of Green Factory, Green Dealer and Green Supplier aims for a Cleaner, Greener and Brighter outlook.