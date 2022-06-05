Honda Motorcycle to offer free PUC check-ups to celebrate World Environment Day

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said, “Honda aims for a circular society to achieve zero environmental impact by year 2050. In this direction, our three key pillars of carbon neutrality, clean energy and resource circulation will enable Honda’s vision to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. Therefore, reinforcing these goals each year through our week-long sensitization campaign, we come together to strengthen our commitment towards conservation of our one & only - Mother Earth."