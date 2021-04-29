In view of the severe situation on account of COVID-19 second wave and subsequent multiple lockdowns across various cities, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) will temporarily shut its four manufacturing plants across the country for 15 days with effect from May 1, Press Trust of India reported, citing a company statement.

HMSI has production facilities at Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat, with a total installed manufacturing capacity of 64 lakh units per annum.

Many other automakers have also announced similar moves amid a spike in covid cases that has led to partial lockdowns in many states. India today reported a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1.83 crore while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark.

HMSI will utilise the production halt from May 1 to May 15, for its annual plant maintenance activities. The two-wheeler maker also said that depending upon the evolving COVID situation and the market recovery, the company shall be reviewing its production plan in the subsequent months.

Earlier this week, the country's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has decided to advance maintenance shutdown at its two Haryana-based manufacturing plants by a month amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

"As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, we believe that all available oxygen should be used to save lives," Maruti said in a communication to stock exchanges.

"Accordingly, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period," the carmaker said.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is temporarily stopping operations at all its manufacturing facilities across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases across India.

"Each plant and GPC will remain shut for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22–May 1 basis the local scenario," Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. (With PTI inputs)





