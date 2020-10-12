Honda Motorcycle working on entry-level bike: Report

After the launch of a couple high-powered bikes , Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is planning to launch a new entry-level motorcycle that will be aiming at sale volumes from semi-urban areas as well as rural areas. The second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country is working on the new bike which will be priced below the CD 110 range.

The new bike is currently under development and after focussing on higher end options, Honda is planning to build this new bike for the entry-level customers.

According to a PTI report, HMSI Director Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated, "We are aware of this gap (entry-level bike) and this homework is already a work in progress".

Last month, the motorcycle manufacturer launched H'ness CB350 in the 350cc segment and Hornet 2.0 in August.

"This is one side of spectrum. On the other side we know that the bottom of the pyramid is still not touched (entry level). So this is work in progress. I cannot share the timeline when we will be coming out with the product in this segment but in future it will be there," Guleria said.

The executive was also asked about the company’s plans to launch a mid-size bike to which he responded by saying that HMSI is looking for viable and sustainable business.

"We do recognise the fact that the new network (Big Wings) which we are making must have an extensive portfolio where we can ensure sustainability and viability in the long run that means the product portfolio must expand and we have more number of models which can give us good volumes as well," Guleria noted.

Currently, the company has completely built up units (CBUs) which are imported and completed knocked down (CKD) models as well in its portfolio, he said.

H'ness CB350 is the first model which is expected to give high volumes in the segment, he added. Guleria said the new model has received a good response in the country.

The bike comes with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine and would be sold from the company's 'Big Wing' sales network. HMSI aims to have 50 such dealerships across the country by the end of the fiscal.

