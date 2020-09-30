Honda Motorcycles launch Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival H’Ness CB 350 in India

The CB line-up of Honda Motorcycles is popular all over the world and the company has now introduced a new bike in this series that will take on the other dominant player in the premium segment, Royal Enfield.

The Honda H’Ness (pronounced Highness) CB 350 will be taking on the popular Royal Enfield Classic 350. The styling and theme also seems to follow the retro cruiser trend, similar to other motorcycles in the CB range. The company has unveiled the bike ahead of the festive season and has also started receiving bookings for the same.

The new Honda H’Ness has been introduced at a price of 1.90 lakh and will be sold under the company’s premium range of Big Wing bikes. The new H’Ness is now the cheapest bike under the Big Wing label. The bike will be made available in two variants DLX and DLX Pro. In terms of colour options, the buyer will get a choice of six colours. However, the dual-tone colours will only be available with the Pro variant.

The company has already started pre-booking the bike and is charging a token amount of ₹5000 from interested buyers. Honda claims the bike will be available at physical stores from next month.

The new CB350 gets a neo-classic LED headlight with DRLs, telescopic suspension and blackened alloy wheels. The bike gets a contoured single seat that it claims will provide better cruising experience. It also gets a pillion handle for added safety.

The 348.36 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine on the Honda H’Ness CB350 will put out 20.8 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The company claims that the engine has been mounted on a half-duplex cradle frame. Honda provides select torque control and dual-channel ABS with 310mm disc in the front and 240mm rear disc.

In terms of features, Honda plans to trump the offerings from Royal Enfield with the help of some modern features. The feature includes a Honda Smartphone Voice Control system where the rider will have to connect the smartphone to the bike via Bluetooth through the dedicated application. This new feature will help the rider access phone calls, navigation, music playback and incoming messages from the left side of the handle.

