Honda Motorcycles launch Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival H’Ness CB 350 in India

The new Honda H’Ness has been introduced at a price of 1.90 lakh and will be sold under the company’s premium range of Big Wing bikes. The new H’Ness is now the cheapest bike under the Big Wing label. The bike will be made available in two variants DLX and DLX Pro. In terms of colour options, the buyer will get a choice of six colours. However, the dual-tone colours will only be available with the Pro variant.