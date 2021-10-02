Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for September 2021. Honda’s total sales stood at 4,82,756 units, including 4,63,679 domestic sales and 19,077 exports for the month.

The company claims that new models caused an uptick in customer sentiments which led to Honda’s domestic sales growth of 12% over last month, which stood at 430,683 (including 401,469 in domestic sales and 29,214 exports).

Commenting on the sales for the month, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are gaining back the momentum with each passing month witnessing a rise in customer enquiries. The coming few months will be decisive in determining the growth forecast with the year’s most awaited time of festivals just around the corner. Our network across India is all geared up and ready to delight customers with their favourite Honda 2Wheeler."

Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom was launched for the company's premium motorcycle offering. Further, the company started deliveries of all-new CB200X across the country through its Red Wing dealerships.

Honda 2Wheelers India also completed the delivery of the 100th Africa Twin in Karnataka state. Since its India launch, over 310 units of Africa Twin have been sold across India.

