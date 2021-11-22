Honda has today confirmed that the Navi miniMOTO will be offered in the U.S. market for the 2022 model year. The Japanese automaker said that the small, accessible, enjoyable miniMOTO will be priced competitively for the US market. The Honda Navi appeals to a wide range of customers, especially those just learning to ride and the automaker will targets that first time user segment with miniMOTO. The model has a fuel-efficient 110cc engine and an automatic transmission.

The look is sporty and fun, and the seat has a low, 30.1 inch height, so most riders can touch the ground with both feet. The combination is a bike that’s nimble for navigating city traffic, easy to carry on an RV bumper rack and lightweight to simplify maneuvering into tight parking spots. There’s even a storage bin for stowing a jacket, snack or textbooks. Already very popular in some markets, the Navi is now available in the United States.

“From the original Cub to the Grom, Honda has a proud legacy of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders, and the Navi is set to extend that trend even further," said Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager at American Honda.

“This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability – all for well under $2,000. We’re pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the U.S," added Wilson.

The Navi will be on display at this weekend’s IMS Outdoors motorcycle show in Costa Mesa, California, where it will also be among the models included in the Motorcycle Industry Council’s Ride With Us Moto Intro experience.

The Navi miniMOTO will be available at $1,807 in Red; Grasshopper Green; Nut Brown; Ranger Green colors starting January 2022 (February in California).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.