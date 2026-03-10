Honda NX500 ADV in your mind? Monthly EMI calculated for buyers

The Honda NX500 is an appealing adventure tourer in the middle-weight category of the Indian two-wheeler market. This mid-weight ADV is popular among customers who seek to buy a practical, premium, and powerful adventure tourer. Available in a single variant, the Honda NX500 is priced at ₹633,180 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is capable of handling both smooth urban roads and rough roads with equal prowess.

The Honda NX500 ADV is powered by a 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 46.85 bhp peak power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes equipped with 41 mm Showa USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, and a 17.5-litre fuel tank.

If you are looking for a versatile, reliable and comfortable mid-size adventure tourer for both daily commuting and long-distance touring, the Honda NX500 is an ideal motorcycle for you. If you have been planning to buy the Honda NX500, here is your possible monthly EMI calculation.

Honda NX500: How much EMI to pay?

Honda NX500: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 633,180 ₹ 633,180 9.5% 12 months ₹ 55,519 ₹ 33,053 24 months ₹ 29,072 ₹ 64,551 36 months ₹ 20,283 ₹ 96,994

For this EMI calculation for the Honda NX500, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is ₹633,180. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.