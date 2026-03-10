Subscribe

Honda NX500 ADV in your mind? Monthly EMI calculated for buyers

Honda NX500 is a versatile, reliable and comfortable mid-size adventure tourer for both daily commuting and long-distance touring.

Mainak Das
Updated10 Mar 2026, 10:15 AM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
ADMS DB
₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric Roadster X+
₹ 1.3 - 1.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ather Energy Rizta
₹ 75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda PCX Electric
₹ 1.45 Lakhs Onwards
Notify me
TVS iQube
₹ 1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen
₹ 1.25 - 1.75 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name.
Personalised Offers on
Honda NX500
Check Offers
The Honda NX500 is essentially the comprehensively updated CB500X with a new name.
AI Quick Read

The Honda NX500 is an appealing adventure tourer in the middle-weight category of the Indian two-wheeler market. This mid-weight ADV is popular among customers who seek to buy a practical, premium, and powerful adventure tourer. Available in a single variant, the Honda NX500 is priced at 633,180 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is capable of handling both smooth urban roads and rough roads with equal prowess.

The Honda NX500 ADV is powered by a 471 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine is capable of churning out 46.85 bhp peak power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes equipped with 41 mm Showa USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, and a 17.5-litre fuel tank.

If you are looking for a versatile, reliable and comfortable mid-size adventure tourer for both daily commuting and long-distance touring, the Honda NX500 is an ideal motorcycle for you. If you have been planning to buy the Honda NX500, here is your possible monthly EMI calculation.

Advertisement

(Also read: Own a Honda NX500? Here’s the genuine accessory list to explore)

Honda NX500: How much EMI to pay?

Honda NX500: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
633,180 633,1809.5%12 months 55,519 33,053
24 months 29,072 64,551
36 months 20,283 96,994

For this EMI calculation for the Honda NX500, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, which is 633,180. The rate of interest is considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

However, one thing must be remembered by the buyers. The monthly EMI amount will vary based on multiple factors, which include the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, selected repayment tenure, etc.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsHonda NX500 ADV in your mind? Monthly EMI calculated for buyers
Advertisement
Read Next Story